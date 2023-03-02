U.S. dollar dips as euro rises

The U.S. dollar fell in late trading on Wednesday, amid strength in the euro.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, slid 0.37 percent to 104.4849.

The euro, the largest component of the index, rallied, after data released Wednesday showed German inflation remained elevated.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.0656 U.S. dollars from 1.0582 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was down to 1.2014 U.S. dollars from 1.2054 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 136.15 Japanese yen, higher than 136.11 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was down to 0.9402 Swiss francs from 0.9406 Swiss francs, and it was down to 1.3608 Canadian dollars from 1.3629 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar was down to 10.4427 Swedish Kronor from 10.4501 Swedish Kronor. ■