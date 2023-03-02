Vaccination centers close in Denmark’s Capital Region

Denmark is set to close vaccination centers in its capital region thanks to the success of campaigns against COVID-19, influenza, and pneumococcal disease, it was announced Wednesday.

Some 500,000 citizens have received booster shots against COVID-19 in the Capital Region alone, which includes Greater Copenhagen, North Zealand and the island of Bornholm.

Meanwhile, a total of 3.7 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, influenza, and pneumococcal disease since fall 2022, the Capital Region announced.

“We have constantly adapted our vaccination offer, and with the end of the seasonal vaccination program, only a small number of citizens may still require vaccination. That is why we are closing the centers,” said Jonas Egebart, director of the Capital Region’s Emergency Preparedness unit.

Test centers for COVID-19 in the Region will also close by the end of March 2023, although testing will still be possible if recommended by a doctor. ■