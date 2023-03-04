Fan Festivals will be held for the first time during the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand cities, the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) announced this week.

Nine host cities in the two countries will host the festivals comprised of sports, music, food, games and entertainment. These nine cities are Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide of Australia, and Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Dunedin of New Zealand.

The World Cup will run from July 20 to August 20 in the two countries, and fans can watch the tournament from big screens at each venue.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “Our mission is to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive, and these exciting events provide an opportunity to experience football in new ways in a fun festival environment.” ■