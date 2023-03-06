Another freight train derails in U.S. state of Ohio

A freight train derailed on Saturday afternoon in Springfield Township, Clark County, the county said Sunday in an update on Facebook.

Approximately 20 of the 212-car Norfolk Southern train derailed with four tankers identified with non-hazardous materials, according to the update.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and a hazmat team has been deployed to identify the scope of the incident out of an abundance of caution, Clark County said.

There is no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time, it said. “There was no evidence of spillage at the site.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted on Saturday night that “we don’t believe hazardous materials were involved” in the Springfield Township train derailment.

DeWine also wrote that U.S. President Joe Biden and his transportation secretary had called him to offer help from the federal government.

The incident came a month after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

That train derailment, which occurred on the night of Feb. 3, involved 11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials that subsequently ignited, fueling fires that damaged an additional 12 non-derailed railcars.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said last week that it will require Norfolk Southern to test directly for dioxins in East Palestine. ■