Indian navy helicopter makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast, crew rescued

A helicopter belonging to the Indian navy on Wednesday made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast, with three crew members on board rescued, according to the Indian navy.

The Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was on a routine sortie in the area when it made an emergency landing on water close to the Mumbai coast, a spokesperson of the Indian navy said.

“Immediate search and rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft,” the spokesperson said.

“An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered,” the spokesperson added. ■