Lebanon restores UN voting right after paying dues

Lebanon has restored its right to vote in the United Nations (UN) after paying its financial dues in the UN’s operational budget for 2022 and 2023, said the Lebanese foreign ministry on Tuesday.

“Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was informed by the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations that the country has restored the right to vote in the United Nations,” the ministry said in a statement.

The UN chief announced in a letter circulated in January that Venezuela, Lebanon and South Sudan lost their voting rights in the 193-member General Assembly as they did not pay their dues to the UN’s operating budget.

The UN Charter stipulates that members whose arrears equal to or exceed their contributions for the previous two full years lose their rights to vote in the General Assembly. ■