PRESS STATEMENT BY THE UN SPOKESPERSON IN CYPRUS

Today, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, joined the Special Representative of the Secretary General and Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus, Colin Stewart, to mark the International Women’s Day 2023 by opening the UN photo exhibition titled “Inclusive Diplomacy: Women’s Participation in the Cyprus Talks“.

The exhibition highlights the important role played by women in the Cyprus settlement negotiations over the years. Visitors will be given a behind-the-scenes look into how women have increasingly contributed to track-one negotiations in key roles, as political and legal advisors, as trusted colleagues and partners.

Some of these formidable women have lent their pictures, stories and experiences to the exhibition with a sincere intent to inform and to inspire others, in particular future generations of women.

The exhibition culminates in the agreement between former Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, in early 2022 to a joint ‘Action Plan on ways to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in the settlement process/an eventual settlement process in Cyprus’. The plan was developed by the Technical Committee on Gender Equality and launched on 13 April 2022.

The exhibition, “Inclusive Diplomacy: Women’s Participation in the Cyprus Talks” is located outside Ledra Palace Hotel in the buffer zone and will be open to visitors between 15 March and 15 April 2023.

It will also be available online on a permanent basis here: https://uncyprustalks.unmissions.org/