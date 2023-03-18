ICC issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin

Putin is only the third president to be issued with an ICC arrest warrant, reports the BBC.

According to Tass, the Russian news agency, Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and considers its decisions null and void.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We consider the very formulation of the issue outrageous and unacceptable. Russia, as well as several other states, do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court and, accordingly, any decisions of this kind are null and void for Russia in terms of law”.