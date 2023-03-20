Feyenoord beat Ajax 3-2 in Amsterdam on Sunday to strengthen their lead in the Dutch Eredivisie with eight rounds remaining.

After Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez gave Feyenoord an early lead in the “Klassieker”, home side Ajax bounced back through Edson Alvarez and Dusan Tadic in the first half.

After Sebastian Szymanski equalized for Feyenoord in the second half, the thrilling encounter in the Johan Cruijff Arena seemed destined to end in a draw, but Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida headed in the winner in the final minutes.

It meant Feyenoord beat Ajax for the first time in Amsterdam since August 2005. The victory also meant that Feyenoord, who captured their last league title in 2017, are now on 61 points after 26 matches and have extended their lead over second-placed Ajax, the reigning champions, to six points.

PSV failed to take full advantage of Ajax’s defeat with a 1-1 draw at Vitesse, while AZ lost 2-1 at FC Twente. PSV are third on 53 points, level on points with fourth-placed AZ, and Twente are fifth on 47 points. ■