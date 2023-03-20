Greece increases minimum monthly wage

The minimum monthly wage in Greece will be increased to 780 euros (830 U.S. dollars) as of April 1 this year, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

This is the third time in three years the minimum wage is increased, he said. In 2019, the minimum monthly wage in the country was 650 euros.

The approximately 600,000 low income earners will still be struggling due to the inflationary pressures of recent months. However, this is the best possible the government could do and Greek enterprises could afford, he said.

"The new increase obviously doesn't solve the problem. But it certainly offers a very important relief and above all proves our intention to improve salaries, both in the public and the private sectors," he was quoted by Greek national broadcaster ERT as saying. (1 euro = 1.06 U.S. dollar)