Montenegro to hold early parliamentary elections in June

Montenegro will hold early elections on June 11, President Milo Djukanovic announced at a press conference on Friday. The day before, he dissolved Parliament with a decree.

Djukanovic heads into a presidential election on March 19, in which he is seeking his third five-year mandate.

Since the last parliamentary elections in 2020, Montenegro’s Parliament has ousted two prime ministers. The most recent Prime Minister-designate, Miodrag Lekic, was unable to propose a new government within the constitutionally prescribed 90-day deadline.

“The leaders who claimed to have the required majority did not respond to the call for consultations. That is why today I am convinced that the best solution is to shorten the mandate and call for extraordinary parliamentary elections,” Djukanovic said.