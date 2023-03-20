UK’s Metropolitan Police expected to be heavily criticized: BBC

The Metropolitan Police of the United Kingdom (UK) is expected to be heavily criticized for being racist, sexist and homophobic in a report, BBC said Friday.

The findings of the draft report by Louise Casey, to be published on Tuesday, were “very serious” and would make for “bad reading,” said the BBC report, citing a government source.

Casey was appointed to review the force’s culture and standards after the murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens, according to the BBC report.

The Metropolitan Police is already facing a separate independent inquiry into how Couzens and the serial rapist officer David Carrick were able to become policemen and were not identified as threats to women.

The interim Casey review, published in October, found hundreds of Met officers had been getting away with such claims as sexual misconduct, misogyny, racism and homophobia. ■