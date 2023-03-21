7 bln euros pledged to support quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

A total of 7 billion euros (7.5 billion U.S. dollars) were pledged by the international community at the “Together for the people of Türkiye and Syria” International Donors’ Conference on Monday.

The conference was hosted by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson. More than 60 delegations met in Brussels to mobilize support for the people affected by the devastating earthquakes.

“Today is a very good day for international solidarity,” von der Leyen said after the event.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and two tremors struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, causing widespread destruction and killing more than 50,000 people.

A total of 6.05 billion euros will be provided in the form of grants and loans for Türkiye, and 950 million euros in grants for Syria, the European Commission said.

More than 50 percent of the grants (3.6 billion euros) will come from the European Commission and European Union Member States, as well as the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. (1 euro = 1.07 U.S. dollar) ■