Lebanon launches 122 mln USD project to expand Beirut airport

Lebanon on Monday launched a 122-million-U.S. dollar project to construct a new terminal at the Rafic Hariri International airport in the capital of Beirut as the passenger numbers continue to increase.

Ali Hamieh, Lebanese public works and transport minister, said that the construction of the new terminal will be completed in the first quarter of 2027 and will be managed by daa International, an Irish company specializing in managing and operating international and regional airports.

“The project aims at addressing the congestion at the airport as the facility is designed to receive 6 million passengers annually; however, this number has increased in recent years,” Hamieh said, adding that the Lebanese government decided to attract foreign investment for the project since the government can not afford the expansion.

Irish Minister of State James Browne said the launching of this project will allow Lebanon and Ireland to deepen their economic ties and further develop their firm and long-standing relationship. ■