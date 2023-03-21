Türkiye’s agricultural sector suffers 1.3 bln loss due to earthquake

The twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye last month incurred a loss of about 24 billion Turkish liras (1.3 billion U.S. dollars) on the country’s agricultural sector, according to an official report released on Monday.

The report, released by the Presidential Strategy and Budget Directorate, said the quake-affected region is important for Türkiye’s apricot, almond, pomegranate and olive production, and also bred 13 percent of the country’s cattle and 17.8 percent of sheep and goats.

The report said damage assessment on livestock assets is still ongoing, but estimated that breeders could suffer a loss of about 602.5 million liras (31.7 million dollars) due to animal deaths.

According to an earthquake report released by Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry on Friday, the Feb. 6 earthquakes cost approximately 2 trillion Turkish liras (nearly 105.2 billion dollars) for the country.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT) on Feb. 6, followed by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT).

The death toll of the earthquakes which affected 11 provinces of Turkey has risen to 50,096 while 107,204 people were injured, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency on Monday. ■