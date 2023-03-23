Illegal immigration to cost New Yorkers 9.9 bln USD in 2023: report

Washington’s “porous” border policies will cost New York taxpayers a total of 9.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, according to a watchdog report quoted by the New York Post.

According to The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Immigration on United States Taxpayers 2023, a report by the non-profit organization Federation for American Immigration Reform, New Yorkers have to pay for various government programs that serve more than 1 million illegal immigrants and asylum-seeking migrants.

The report also estimates that the border crisis is costing U.S. taxpayers more than 150 billion dollars annually — a 30 percent jump from their 2017 study.