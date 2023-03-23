Poland’s 2022 aid to Ukraine equals 1 pct of GDP: minister

The aid Warsaw gave to Ukraine last year equaled 1 percent of Poland’s gross domestic product (GDP), the country’s Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska said on Wednesday.

Poland has opened its borders to millions of Ukrainians since the Russia-Ukraine conflict and introduced a number of aid schemes.

Rzeczkowska told broadcaster Radio Zet that “the cost of aiding Ukraine is about 1 percent of GDP, which is about 30 billion zloty (6.9 billion U.S. dollars).”

The aid came out of Poland’s central budget, local government budgets and the military’s budget, she said.

According to a preliminary estimate released by Statistics Poland in January, the country’s real GDP increased by 4.9 percent year-on-year in 2022.

The minister has also said that around 780,000 Ukrainian citizens are working in Poland and a number of them have established businesses in the country, “so in a way they are also contributing to the growth of the economy.” ■