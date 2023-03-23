UNESCO launches 2.2-mln-USD project to revive Lebanon’s cultural industry

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday launched a project with 2.2 million U.S. dollars in grant financing to help revitalize the cultural life in Lebanon.

Implemented by UN-Habitat, the BERYT project is financed by the Lebanon Financing Facility (LFF), a multi-donor trust fund administered by the World Bank, and UNESCO Beirut will oversee the implementation of the cultural and creative industries component.

The project aims to fund activities related to the creation, production, distribution, and exhibition of cultural and creative activities as well as the transmission of skills in the fields, according to the statement by UNESCO.

The statement also noted that the project will benefit at least 65 non-profit cultural organizations and 85 individual cultural professionals, and indirectly benefit some 10,000 individuals in the local communities. ■