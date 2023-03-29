Greek general elections to be held May 21

Greece’s general elections will be held on May 21, the country’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Tuesday.

“The general elections will be held at the end of the (government’s) four-year term, as I had promised from the start,” he said during a cabinet meeting.

If a second round of elections is required, it will take place at the beginning of July at the latest, he added.

The ruling conservative New Democracy party won the elections held in July 2019, and is leading in all recent opinion polls.

However, most political analysts estimate that due to the way the Greek electoral system works, it will be difficult to secure a parliamentary majority in the first ballot.

A second round would be held under a different electoral law, which provides for extra seats for the winning party. ■