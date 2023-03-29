Jordan’s FM underlines full support for crisis-hit Lebanon

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday expressed Jordan’s full support for Lebanon to overcome the current crisis and restore Lebanon’s security and status in the Arab region.

Safadi made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

Safadi affirmed the strategic Jordanian-Lebanese relations in all fields, adding that the kingdom would continue to stand with Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

The two sides underlined the need to increase bilateral economic cooperation, including Jordan’s provision of electricity to Lebanon through Syria after a funding agreement with the World Bank was signed, the statement said.

They also discussed the issue of Syrian refugees and the efforts to halt the deterioration of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

For his part, Habib expressed the Lebanese people’s gratitude for Jordan’s humanitarian assistance to Lebanon during every tragedy and disaster, specifically the explosions at the port of Beirut in August 2020.

He noted that the Lebanese government supports Jordan’s stance on recent developments and condemns the escalation of violence by Israel in occupied Palestine, specifically in Jerusalem. ■