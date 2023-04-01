Mine blast kills child, injures 3 others in S. Afghanistan

One child has been killed and three others injured as a mine left over from past wars went off in Afghanistan’s southern Zabul province, said a statement of provincial Police office released here Saturday.

An unexploded mine, which had been left over from past wars, exploded in Sarkhogan area of Shahjoy district on Friday, killing one child and injuring three others, the statement said.

A group of children from nomad families was playing next to a tractor in a field when they found a toy-like device and played with it. It suddenly exploded, killing one and injuring three others.

A similar blast claimed the lives of two children and injured four others in the northern Jawzjan province on Tuesday.

Afghanistan reportedly is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world as dozens of people, mostly children, are killed and maimed every month due to blasts of unexploded ordnances left over from the past four decades of wars and civil strife