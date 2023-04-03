3 killed in 3 shootings in southern France

At least three people were killed and several others injured in three shootings in southern France on Sunday night, news channel BFMTV reported citing police sources.

The three shootings took place in the city of Marseille. The first was in the Le Castellas neighborhood, resulting in two deaths; the second was in the Les Aygalades neighborhood; and the third was in the city’s second arrondissement, killing one. Several injuries were also recorded, with three in critical condition.

A police investigation is now underway, BFMTV reported. ■