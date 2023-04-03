Former governor of Arkansas Hutchinson announces 2024 White House bid

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his bid for the 2024 White House on Sunday.

Hutchinson, who served as Arkansas governor from January 2015 to January 2023, made the announcement during an interview with ABC News.

“I have made a decision, and my decision is I’m going to run for president of the United States,” said Hutchinson, a 72-year-old Republican, adding that a formal announcement will be made later this month.

Hutchinson joins the 2024 Republican field, which includes former U.S. President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Sitting U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, hasn’t announced his reelection bid yet. The 2024 U.S. presidential election is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024. ■