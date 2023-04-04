Pakistani PM calls for national unity to cope with challenges

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Monday that there is a need for national unity to cope with ongoing challenges on the political and economic fronts.

“Though the situation is tough now, the time will come when it will change … Pakistan is genuinely at a crossroads. Today we have to live within the ambit of the constitution and law,” the prime minister said while addressing the parliamentary party meeting of his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The government is striving to improve the situation but political stability is a must to achieve the desired goal, he said.

Commenting on the recent climate-induced floods that inflicted damage and losses of over 30 billion U.S. dollars, Shahbaz said that Pakistan was hit by the worst floods and the government has spent 100 billion rupees (about 350 million dollars) to support the suffering people.

Dispelling the reports of wheat crisis in the South Asian country, the prime minister said that there is no shortage of wheat and the incumbent government made timely import of the commodity to avert any shortage. ■