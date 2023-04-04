Valladolid sack coach Pacheta

La Liga strugglers Valladolid became the second top-flight side to sack their coach on Monday when they parted company with Jose Rojo ‘Pacheta’.

The club’s decision was made public after the news that Espanyol, who sit 18th in the table – one place below Valladolid – had sacked Diego Martinez after a run of poor results.

“Jose Rojo ‘Pacheta’ will not continue at Real Valladolid. The violet and whites recognize the important trajectory of the coach and the role that he has carried out with the club since his arrival, but, with the only aim of remaining in the highest division at the end of the season, this decision has been taken,” the club said in a statement.

Pacheta’s sacking came after Valladolid were thumped 6-0 by Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a display where their defense fell apart in the first half, allowing Karim Benzema to score a hat-trick in just seven minutes.

Pacheta led Valladolid to promotion from the second division last season and the club performed well in the first half of the season. But recent weeks have seen their performances drop away.

They were beaten 3-1 at home by Athletic Club Bilbao before the international break and their last win was on March 5 against fellow strugglers Espanyol. ■