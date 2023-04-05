Erdogan becomes 1st owner of Türkiye’s homegrown electric car

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the first owner of the country’s domestically-produced electric car.

“Today, we are witnessing together the realization of the 60-year dream of our nation,” Erdogan said at a ceremony for the delivery of the Togg electric C-segment SUV in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

“Togg was born as a symbol of the technological development, economic development and global reputation of our country,” Erdogan said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be among the first owners of Togg as well, he added.

The price of the standard range model T10X will start from 953,000 Turkish liras (around 49,600 dollars) to 1.05 million liras, while the long-range model was priced at nearly 1.22 million liras, according to the statistics provided by the company.

The prototype of the car was unveiled by Turkey’s Automotive Joint Venture Group (Togg) in December 2019. The company plans to manufacture 1 million cars in five different models by 2030.

Türkiye aims to export the Togg cars in two years. ■