Vietnam aims to build advanced mining industry

Vietnam aims to strengthen management over the use of mineral resources and increase investment in mining technology while establishing an advanced mining industry that goes in line with environmental protection, according to the country’s latest geological and mineral strategy.

Vietnam plans to explore multiple types of minerals including coal, uranium, titanium-zircon, rare earth, apatite, copper, nickel, tin and bauxite by 2045 while balancing the exploitation and national mineral reserve for strategic, important, and large-scale minerals, local newspaper Vietnam News reported, citing the national strategy.

The Southeast Asian country is expected to complete 85 percent of the geological and mineral mapping area at the scale of 1:50,000 of the mainland by 2030, according to the plan which was approved recently by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Vietnam will develop technology, promote cooperation and improve human resources in the sector of geology and minerals, it said.

The country strives to build an advanced and modern mining and mineral processing industry associated with a circular economy model, a green economy equivalent to that of advanced countries in Asia by 2045, according to the geological and mineral strategic plan. ■