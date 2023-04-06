Rocket from Lebanon intercepted by Israel: army

A rocket launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel was intercepted by Israel’s aerial defense systems on Thursday, the Israeli army said, amid heightened tensions in the region due to Israeli raids at East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“A rocket was fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and was successfully intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces’ Aerial Defense Array,” the military said in a statement.

The rocket triggered sirens in the town of Shlomi and Moshav Betzet. No injuries were reported.

A few minutes later, more sirens were sounded in the western Galilee region in northern Israel, the army said.

The incident came hours after Israeli police forces raided for a second consecutive day the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem’s Old City, firing gas canisters and stun grenades at worshipers.

Militants in the Gaza Strip responded to the raids with rockets fire at southern Israel, which did not cause injuries. ■