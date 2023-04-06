Terrorist attacks drop 36 pct in Pakistan in March: report

The number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan dropped by 36 percent in March compared to February, said a new report .

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said in the report that there were 37 terrorist attacks last month in which 57 people lost their lives and 72 others got injured, while 59 people were killed and 134 were wounded in 58 attacks in February, said the Islamabad-based think tank.

The report said there was also a drop in suicide attacks in March as there was only one such attack compared to three in February.

Last month, Pakistan’s security forces conducted 25 operations, foiling several attacks and confiscating a huge cache of arms and ammunition. ■