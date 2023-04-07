Jordan: European bank offers grant to support wastewater project

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will provide Jordan with a 30-million-euro (about 32.51 million U.S. dollars) grant to finance the construction of a wastewater treatment plant in Ghabawi area, 20 km east of the Jordanian capital Amman, according to an agreement signed between the two sides.

The project, which costs 71.3 million euros in total, will also be funded with a soft loan from the bank, the terms of which will be determined later.

The construction of the modern plant aims to improve the quality of services offered to citizens and develop the water and sanitation systems in accordance with the priorities of the government.