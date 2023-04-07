Israel demolished 953 Palestinian homes in 2022, EU report reveals

Israeli authorities demolished 953 Palestinian homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2022, the highest number in seven years, according to a new European Union (EU) report.

“More than 80 percent of the demolished buildings are located in Area C, and 28,446 people have been displaced and affected as a result of the demolitions,” said the report issued by the EU mission in the Palestinian territories.

“The demolitions were carried out under the pretext of building without a permit, which is almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain in Area C and East Jerusalem,” the report explained.