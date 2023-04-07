Lampard returns to Chelsea as caretaker coach

Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the season, just two years after he was sacked from his first spell in charge of the club in January 2021.

Chelsea’s all-time record goal-scorer, who was also sacked by Everton earlier this season after a short spell in charge, will be at the helm for the last nine Premier League games of the season and for Chelsea’s Champions League campaign in which they face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, with the first leg in Madrid next Wednesday.

Lampard, 44, replaces Graham Potter, who lost his job on Sunday, while the club continues searching for a long-term replacement. Former Spain coach Luis Enrique and former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelesmann are the favorites.

Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club.

“As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season. We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games,” the club said. ■