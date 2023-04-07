Macao’s hotel guest number soars 78.5 pct year on year in February

A total of 883,000 guests checked in Macao’s hotel establishments in February 2023, soaring 78.5 percent year on year, the Macao Special Administrative Region’s (SAR) statistics department said in a recent statement.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that guests from the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong SAR hiked by 62.2 percent and 806.4 percent year on year to 643,000 and 162,000, respectively.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in February went up by 27.5 percentage points year on year to 76.1 percent, showed the report.

With the resumption of group tours from the mainland to Macao, the number of visitors arriving on package tours totaled 17,000 in February. Meanwhile, a total of 19,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 423.4 percent year on year.

A total of 126 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in February, an increase of six year on year. Besides, the number of available guest rooms rose by 0.3 percent to 39,000, showed the report. ■