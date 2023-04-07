Ukraine’s foreign reserves reach 11-year-high

Ukraine’s foreign reserves reached the highest level in 11 years as of April 1 driven by international aid, the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

The country’s foreign deposits rose by 10 percent to about 31.9 billion U.S. dollars in March, the highest level since November 2011, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said in a statement.

Ukraine received about 5.1 billion dollars in international aid last month, including some 1.8 billion dollars from Canada, 1.6 billion dollars from the European Union, and 1.3 billion dollars from the United States, the statement said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian government spent some 639 million dollars last month for serving the country’s debt to the International Monetary Fund and about 487 million dollars to other foreign creditors.

Currently, the level of Ukraine’s foreign reserves is sufficient to cover about four months of imports.

Last year, Ukraine’s international deposits fell by 7.9 percent to 28.5 billion dollars. ■