Latest tension between Gaza militants, Israel ends with no ceasefire announced: sources

The latest round of tension between Israel and Gaza militants led by the Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas came to a close on Friday with no truce declared by either side, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

An anonymous Palestinian official told Xinhua that Arab mediators, mainly Egypt and Qatar, held intensive contacts with both Hamas and Israel to calm down the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The official added that Palestinian factions told the mediators that their militants would resume launching rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel if the latter “continues its aerial assaults on militants’ posts and facilities.”

“The factions will not tolerate any Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and will respond directly to it,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Hamas released a press statement warning Israel of the potential consequences of persisting in violating both the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian worshipers in East Jerusalem.

According to Israel Radio, senior Israeli officials have announced that the recent round of air strikes on the Gaza Strip have ceased, on the condition that there are no further rocket attacks launched toward Israeli towns and communities.

The latest tension, which came during a sensitive holiday time as Muslims were observing the holy month of Ramadan with prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Jews were commemorating the Passover holiday, was triggered by Israeli raid of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Muslims’ third holiest site, for two consecutive days.

Earlier this week, militants in Gaza fired about 20 rockets at southern Israel in response to Israeli raids at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. ■