Jordan says rocket explodes in Jordanian air near border with Syria

The Jordanian armed forces said in a statement on Saturday that a rocket exploded in the air over Jordanian territories near the border with Syria, and no injuries were reported.

The army said around 10:25 p.m. local time (GMT 1925) on Saturday, a rocket exploded in the air over Wadi Aqraba Valley in Irbid governorate, which led to its shrapnel falling on the ground in the same area.

The army said no loss of lives or properties was reported, adding that the Royal Engineering Corps’ teams headed to the site to deal with the incident.

The army added that they are closely following up on the situation in the area. ■

