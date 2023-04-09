Ukraine plans to integrate into EU internal market before full membership: first deputy PM

Ukraine plans to integrate into the European Union (EU) internal market before obtaining full membership, First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Friday.

“Our goal is to integrate into the EU internal market without waiting for EU accession,” Svyrydenko was quoted as saying by the government press service.

Earlier in the day, the government adopted a document which would pave the way for Ukraine to join the EU mobile roaming space, the official said.

In the future, Ukraine will start working on integration into the internal market in all relevant areas, from customs and energy to food safety, Svyrydenko added.

The Priority Action Plan to strengthen the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and the EU includes 29 measures, Svyrydenko said.

In June 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

In January, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine aims to become a member of the EU within the next two years. ■