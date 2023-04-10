Egyptian FM calls for end to terrorism, foreign interference in Syria

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday calls for an end to all forms of terrorism and foreign interference in Syria in order to restore its security and stability.

During a phone call with the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen, the top Egyptian diplomat reiterated Egypt’s full support for Pedersen’s efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement in Syria, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

For his part, the UN envoy thanked Egypt for its contribution and ongoing support in resolving the Syrian crisis.

Shoukry and Pedersen also discussed ways to alleviate the sufferings of the Syrian people, according to the statement. ■