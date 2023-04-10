Pakistan’s pharmaceutical goods up by 30.38

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical goods rose 30.38 percent increase during the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal 2023 (FY23) as compared to the corresponding period last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) says.

The country exported products worth 232.81 million U.S. dollars from the July-February period of fiscal 2022-2023 as compared to 178.56 million dollars from the July-February period of fiscal 2021-2022, the PBS said.

During the last fiscal year, 18,551 metric tons of goods were exported whereas during FY23 it rose by 109.06 percent to 38,783 metric tons, the official data showed.

On a year-on-year basis, the exports increased by 17.26 percent during February of 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

In February of 2023, the exports of 27,66 million dollars were made against 23,59 million dollars of exports in February of 2022, the PBS said. ■