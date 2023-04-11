Israel signs 400-mln-USD deal to sell anti-tank missiles to Greece

Israel announced on Monday that it signed a 1.44-billion-shekel (about 400 million U.S. dollars) agreement to sell anti-tank Spike missiles to Greece.

The Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement that under the deal, Israel will provide Greece with naval, air and land-based Spike missiles.

“This project joins a series of agreements between Israel and Greece, and further emphasizes the strong partnership between our countries and our defense establishments, as well as our mutual commitment to ensuring regional stability,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Spike is a guided, precise electro-optical missile manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, an Israeli state-owned defense technology company. The missile can be launched from about 45 platforms on land, air and sea.

According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, more than 40 countries use the Spike missile, including 19 member states of the European Union and NATO. Over 34,000 Spike missiles have been delivered worldwide, with more than 6,000 launched for both training and operational use. ■