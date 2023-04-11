New era for New Zealand’s waste system

The New Zealand government has announced changes to the way people make, use, recycle and dispose of waste, ushering in a new era for the country’s waste system.

The changes will ensure that where waste is recycled, for instance by households at the curbside, it is less likely to be contaminated by material that cannot be used.

New Zealand is one of the highest generators of waste per person in the world, every year producing about 750 kg per person, said Parker.

These improvements will bring New Zealand’s waste and recycling systems up to global standards, adding households in urban areas will have a standardized recycling service by 2027 and a household food scraps collection by 2030. A standardized service will make it clear what can or cannot be recycled from home.

Standardized recycling collections will ensure collection of glass bottles and jars; paper and cardboard; plastic bottles and containers from plastic types 1, 2, and 5; and aluminum and steel tins and cans.