Türkiye’s current account deficit hits 8.78 bln USD in Feb.

Türkiye’s central bank said on Monday the country’s current account deficit reached nearly 8.78 billion U.S. dollars in February, following a rapid increase in gold and energy imports.

If gold and energy imports are not included, the country’s current account would record a surplus of 834 million U.S. dollars in February, according to the central bank.

The 12-month current account deficit in February hit 55.4 billion U.S. dollars, bank data showed.

Türkiye’s trade deficit, which makes up a significant portion of the current account deficit, widened by 51.4 percent in February to 12.08 billion U.S. dollars, the Turkish Statistical Institute said in March.

The Turkish government pursues an economic development model that strives for a current account surplus through increased exports and low interest rates, despite rising inflation and a depreciation of the local currency. ■