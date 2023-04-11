Zimbabwean government approves budget to fight cholera

The Zimbabwean government has approved a 24-million-U.S. dollar budget to fight cholera, as 13 countries in Africa grapple with the epidemic that has killed hundreds of people since the beginning of the year.

Many Zimbabweans still remember the cholera outbreak which hit the country between 2008 and 2009 and left more than 4,000 people dead from more than 98,500 reported cases, and the current outbreak – the worst to affect the region in recent years – has been described by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as an emergency for children.

As of March 28, Zimbabwe had recorded 231 suspected cholera cases and two deaths.