Discussion on transfer of Finnish fighters abroad “currently irrelevant”: defense minister

Finland’s Defense Minister said the discussion about the possible transfer of Finnish fighters abroad is “currently irrelevant”, reported Uutissuomalainen, a joint news service in Finland, on Tuesday.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said this when interviewed by the news service on Ukraine’s call for negotiations on handing over F/A-18 Hornet fighters to Ukraine.

“The fighter jets will be used by our defense forces for the coming years, after which their life cycle will end,” Kaikkonen was quoted as saying.

The defense minister said that Finland had responded to Ukraine’s request last week.

The matter became public when Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in early March. During their meeting, Marin told Zelensky that it should be possible to discuss the handover of the fighter jets. However, both Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and the defense minister said they were not aware of the matter in advance.

Soon after, Ukraine officially asked Finland for the possible transfer of the jets. ■