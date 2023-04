In March, 281,361 new passenger vehicles were registered in Germany, a 16.6 percent increase year-on-year.

The number of new commercial registrations increased by 25.3 percent in March, while private new registrations were up 2.1 percent.

Only Ford saw a decline in new registrations. By contrast, the VW brand claimed the largest share of new registrations.

Of the new registrations, 15.7 percent (44,125 units) were battery electric vehicles (BEVs), a 28 percent increase year-on-year.