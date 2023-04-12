Junior doctors begin 4-day strike across England

Junior doctors across England are staging a four-day walkout until Saturday morning, calling for a 35 percent pay increase amid Britain’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

It is the second round of strike action aimed at achieving full “pay restoration.” According to the British Medical Association (BMA), junior doctors have experienced real-term salary cuts of more than 25 percent since 2008.

“The lack of investment in wages by the government has made it harder to recruit and retain junior doctors,” said the BMA. “The Government continues to refuse to grant full pay restoration. Junior doctors have no option but to take action.”

However, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the BMA’s demand was “unrealistic.”

“The Junior Doctors Committee is calling for a pay increase of 35 percent. This demand is widely out of step with pay settlements in other parts of the public sector at a time of considerable economic pressure on our country,” Barclay wrote in an article in the Telegraph.

The walkout which began on Tuesday will cause huge disruption to Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), as well as scaled-down services. Around a quarter of a million appointments and procedures could be postponed, said the NHS Confederation.

Nurses, dentists, ambulance staff and other health workers have carried out various strikes since last year, as double-digit inflation in the United Kingdom continues to squeeze household incomes. ■