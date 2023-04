The last-minute sales phase for the Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 began yesterday, and registration for the FIFA Ticketing Account also opened.

FIFA confirmed last Wednesday that almost 650,000 tickets have been sold for the 64 matches since October 2022.

The sale of tickets will continue until the tournament ends, featuring 32 teams from around the world. Fans can also check out FIFA’s Community Group Sales Program and exclusive hospitality offerings for different experiences.