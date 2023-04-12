Turkish annual IPI downs 8.2 pct in February

Türkiye’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) dropped by 8.2 percent in February year-on-year to the lowest level in the past two years, the latest report of Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

On an annual basis, the index of mining and quarrying tumbled by 18.2 percent, manufacturing decreased by 8.2 percent, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply downed by 4.5 percent, according to the report.

Data from the institute showed the country’s IPI kept shrinking in the past two years, reflecting a downturn of real production output, with the annual IPI reaching a two-year low in February.

Monthly speaking, Türkiye’s IPI decreased by 6 percent in February. Among the subsectors, mining and quarrying index downed by 11.2 percent, and the manufacturing index dropped by 6.6 percent. ■