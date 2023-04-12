Ukraine needs about 14.1 billion U.S. dollars this year to implement rapid recovery in conflict-affected areas.

Out of the amount, some 3.3 billion dollars has been allocated from the state budget, and the Ukrainian government hopes to raise the remaining funds from donors and the private sector.

Ukraine plans to collect part of the money through the Multi-Agency Donor Coordination Platform.

This year, the Ukrainian government will focus on rapid recovery in such areas as energy infrastructure, humanitarian demining, and restoration of damaged housing.