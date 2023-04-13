Afghan security forces attack hideout of armed opponents

Afghan security forces attacked a hideout of armed opponents in Police District 8 of Kabul city on Monday and killed two insurgents, Afghan caretaker government chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The operation was launched Monday night in Kartai Naw locality and lasted for a while during which the “hideout of the insurgent group was destroyed and two rebels were killed,” Mujahid said on his twitter account.

Afghan security forces have attacked suspected hideouts of Daesh or the rival Islamic State (IS) outfit at least three times in Kabul, with a similar number of attacks in the northern Mazar-I-Sharif and western Herat cities over the past month. ■